Forecast: Hot but not as humid today.

Mostly sunny today with a very slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid 90s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows around 70.

Drier weather is forecast for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather