Forecast: Good chance for showers and thunderstorms today.

Another hot day is forecast for the area but with a much better chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms although a few showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out early this morning. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong. Highs today will be in the 90s.

Drier weather appears to move into the area for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

