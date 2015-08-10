Forecast: Very hot day expected.

Another very hot day is on tap for the Pine Belt today with temps expected to reach around 100 in the afternoon.

Use extreme caution when outdoors for a prolonged period of time and take frequent breaks and keep yourself hydrated.

Hopefully we will cool back down into the lower 90s by later in the week.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather