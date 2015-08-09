RECIPE: Buttered rosemary rolls

These soft, buttery rolls are simple and easy to make. If you don't have a bread maker, no problem! This recipe only requires a skillet and an oven to cook the dough.

You'll need:

frozen, unbaked dinner rolls

melted butter, regular, salted

fresh rosemary, coarsely chopped

coarse sea salt

Directions:

Spray a small iron skillet with cooking spray (or coat with olive oil). Place frozen rolls in the skillet, leaving plenty of room for rising. Cover and allow to rise for several hours.

After rising, brush rolls with melted butter.

Sprinkle on chopped rosemary. Brush with additional butter. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt.

Bake according to roll package directions (usually 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes), until rolls are a deep golden brown on top.

Serve skillet on the table.

Source: The Pioneer Woman

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.