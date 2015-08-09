VIDEO: Chiropractic clinic does the 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' dance

VIDEO: Chiropractic clinic does the 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' da - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Doctors and staff at the AICA Ortho & Spine Clinic in Atlanta bust a move to Silento's "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)." 

