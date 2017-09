SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Jones, Lamar, Forrest, & Covington Cos until 8pm

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN JACKSON HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR...

NORTHERN FORREST COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI...

NORTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI...

SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI...

SOUTHWESTERN JONES COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI...

* UNTIL 800 PM CDT

* AT 702 PM CDT...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MOSELLE...OR

9 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ELLISVILLE...MOVING SOUTH AT 20 MPH.

HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL.

SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE

TO ROOFS...SIDING AND TREES.

* THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE NEAR...

MOSELLE AROUND 710 PM CDT.

EASTABUCHIE AROUND 725 PM CDT.

RAWLS SPRINGS AROUND 735 PM CDT.

PETAL AROUND 745 PM CDT.

WEST HATTIESBURG AROUND 750 PM CDT.

OAK GROVE AND SUNRISE AROUND 755 PM CDT.