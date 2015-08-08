RECIPE: Crunchy Asian Ramen noodle salad

Looking for the best side dish ever to bring to a potluck? Well, you are in "luck" because this dish will give a nice twist to the infamous Ramen noodle days in college. It's tasty, crunchy and great for even a picnic or any kind of get-together.

You'll need:

Salad ingredients

1 (16-ounce) bag coleslaw mix

2 (3-ounce) packages of ramen noodles, crumbled (you will not use the seasoning packet)

1 cup shelled and cooked edamame

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and diced

1 mango, peeled, pitted, and julienned (or diced)

1/2 cup thinly-sliced almonds

1/2 cup thinly-sliced green onions (scallions)

Asian Honey Ingredients

2/3 cup vegetable oil (or any cooking oil)

1/3 cup honey (or agave, to make this vegan)

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

pinch of salt and black pepper

Directions:

To make the salad:

(Optional first step: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spread the crumbled ramen noodles and sliced almonds out on a baking sheet, and stir a bit to combine. Bake for about 5 minutes, or until the almonds and noodles are slightly toasted and golden. Remove baking sheet, and give the mixture a good stir to toss. Then return it to the oven and toast for an additional 3 minutes. Keep a very close eye on the mixture so that it does not burn. Remove and set aside.)

Add ingredients (including the vinaigrette) together in a large bowl, and toss until combined.

Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. (This salad is much better eaten the first day, as the noodles lose their "crunch" the longer it sits, and the avocado may brown a bit. Still, it's perfectly edible and enjoyable even after a few days!)

To make the vinaigrette:

Whisk all ingredients together until combined.

Source: Gimme Some Oven

