Benefit held in Hattiesburg for woman battling ovarian cancer

Benefit held at Woody's Place in Hattiesburg for woman battling ovarian cancer.

Family and friends gathered at Woody’s Place in Hattiesburg Saturday to help raise money for a woman battling ovarian cancer.

Trey Thompson, 28, has stage three ovarian cancer that has spread to her abdomen and her lungs.

Organizers said the money raised from the benefit will go toward her medical expenses and transportation costs.

Thompson said she is thankful for all the love and support from the community.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that’s helped me out and I appreciate everyone. It feels awesome, lets me know a lot of people out here love me and care about me,” Thompson said.

Thompson travels to Jackson every week for treatment.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.