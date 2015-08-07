How to Keep your kids in good health as they head back to school

How to Keep your kids in good health as they head back to school

With schools starting back in the Pine Belt, there are many ways to help keep your kids in good health.

Dr. Yakeyla Naylor with the Children’s Clinic with Hattiesburg Clinic said vaccinations are important.

“With vaccinations of all of our children, we don’t see a lot of these common diseases,” Dr. Naylor said.

With temperatures near triple digits in South Mississippi, Dr. Naylor said it’s important to monitor the heat.

“If the children are outside exerting themselves doing a lot of physical activity, they of course need extra hydration,” Dr. Naylor added.

Dr. Naylor said it’s important that parents teach their kids to practice good hygiene at school and at home.

Especially in the schools in the daycares, good cleanliness, good hygiene, cleaning surfaces, utensils are all important in keeping down those germs.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.