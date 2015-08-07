Forecast: Hot today with Strong Storms this evening, high 98

Good morning everyone! Get ready for a hot day across the Pine Belt as highs top out in the upper 90s. We'll also have a 40% chance of storms in the afternoon, some of which may be strong so, we'll be keeping a close eye to the sky.

The SPC has placed the eastern parts of our viewing area under a Slight Risk (2/5) of severe weather. The main threat will be gusty winds and sharp lightning with any storm that forms today. Time-line for these storms will be in the late afternoon and evening.

Lows overnight will bottom out in to the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be drier and hotter as we'll see isolated storms with a high of 99. Then the heat cranks up for Sunday through Tuesday as we hit the triple digits!

-Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie