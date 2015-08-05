Family narrowly escapes house fire in Hattiesburg

A Hattiesburg family barely escaped a house fire on Pine Street Wednesday morning

According to the owner of the home, Carolyn Strout, after walking outside she saw smoke coming from her utility room door.

She ran inside, and smoke and fire came pouring out of the home.

Strout said her brother, and her 5-year-old grandson were in the home.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

