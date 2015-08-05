Hankins, Harlin in Lamar County Circuit Clerk run-off

Lamar County circuit clerk candidates Martin Hankins and Mike Harlin are the GOP candidates on the Aug. 25 run-off election ballot. Hankins led the votes in the primary election Tuesday night, with 32.11 percent of the vote. Here’s a look at precinct by precinct break down of votes for both Hankins and Harlin:

Hankins currently serves as alderman at large for Purvis.

"As an Alderman at Large, we've had the opportunity to deal with city businesses as far as budgeting and everything else that goes as far as running and maintaining a city and what comes with that," Hankins said. "As far as the circuit clerk's office itself, my uncle has served as a circuit clerk in Jackson county for 36 years now."

Hankins graduated from the University of Memphis and did post-graduate studies at William Carey. He lives in Lamar County with his wife, Kayla, and daughter, Lillian Kate.

Harlin currently serves as a major for the Lamar County Sheriff's Department, and serves as the jail administrator.

"You know I work in the court room. I work with the court system, attorneys, judges, the clerks, the staff," Harlin said. "I'm in the courtroom all the time."

He began his law enforcement career with the Sumrall Police Department in 1999 and then joined Lamar Co. Sheriff's Department in 2000. He lives in Lamar County with his wife, Kim, and daughter, Lacey.

