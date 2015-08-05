Forecast: Better chances for rain today.

Hot and humid today with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.

Partly cloudy and humid tonight with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Looks like a good chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Friday with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Drier and hotter conditions are on tap for the weekend with highs likely in the upper 90s and 100 can't be ruled in some locations.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather