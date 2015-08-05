Hankins wins Lamar County Circuit Clerk republican nomination

Martin Hankins has been elected as the republican nomination for Lamar County circuit clerk.

Hankins currently serves as alderman at large for Purvis. Hankins graduated from the University of Memphis and did post-graduate studies at William Carey. He lives in Lamar County with his wife, Kayla, and his daughter.

Hankins will be facing Democratic challenger Patrick Jordan, and Independent challenger Ladonna Townsend in November.

