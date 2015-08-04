Wilks wins Republican nomination for Forrest Co. circuit clerk - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wilks wins Republican nomination for Forrest Co. circuit clerk

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Gwen Wilks was elected as the circuit clerk Republican nomination for Forrest County. She will face off a Democratic nominee Keitha Sparkman-Scott and two independents, Samuel Calvin and Forrest Phillips, Jr., on Nov. 4.

She has spent the last 20 years as the deputy circuit clerk for Forrest County. 

