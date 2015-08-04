Forecast: Very hot today!

Yet another very hot day is on tap for the Pine Belt with highs in the upper 90s.

We will not rule out an isolated shower but chances are very slim.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Better chances for a few showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

The tropics remain quiet.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather