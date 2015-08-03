Forecast: Very hot again today.

Another hot day is forecast for the Pine Belt with little if any rain expected.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s.

As we head into the week highs will gradually get back into the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s with much better chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Saturday.

