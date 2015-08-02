RECIPE: S'mores Krispie treats

Do you have a sweet tooth today? These yummy S'mores bars are a tasty treat and will be a big hit with your family. And they only take 15 minutes to make!

You'll need:

3 tbsp unsalted butter

pinch of salt

5 cups mini marshmallows, divided

6 - 7 cups Graham cereal pieces

3 - 1.55 oz. Hershey's® Milk chocolate bars, broken into pips

Directions:

Spray a 9" x 13" pan with cooking spray. In a large stock pot, melt the butter and salt over medium heat. Once it is melted, add 4 cups of the mini marshmallows and stir until they are completely melted.

Take mixture off heat and add in the cereal and stir. Add in the extra cup of mini marshmallows and stir to just combine.

Working quickly, pour half the mixture into the prepared pan and press down then top with half the Hershey's pips. Pour the rest of the mixture onto the chocolate and press down then top with the rest of the chocolate.

Allow to sit at room temperature for several hours to set up OR place in refrigerator for about an hour.

Remove from pan and cut into bars.

Source: Renee's Kitchen Adventures

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.