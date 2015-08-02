VIDEO: Baby elephant tries to chase away birds - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Baby elephant tries to chase away birds

This cute video will make your weekend. Watch as this baby elephant tries to chase away low flying birds that are swarming around him. The video was taken in South Africa in Kruger National Park. It was posted July 25 and now has more than 5 million views. 

