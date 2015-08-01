VIDEO: Man tests out High Voltage ejector bed

Do you ever have trouble waking up in the morning? You could be someone who hits the snooze button 10 times and ends up late for work. Well a crazy solution may be here to solve your snoozing problems - a High Voltage ejector bed. A man created this and tried it out for viewers on YouTube. Check out this hilarious video.

To view on mobile, click here.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.