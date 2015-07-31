POLL: USM vs. Mississippi State football game could cost you $12 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

POLL: USM vs. Mississippi State football game could cost you $120

USM vs. Mississippi State football game could cost you $120 USM vs. Mississippi State football game could cost you $120
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

If you plan to attend The University of Southern Mississippi vs. Mississippi State game, you're looking at a $120 season ticket package.

According to a USM ticket salesman, the school is only offering season tickets at this time.

Rosiland Jenkins is an alumna of Southern Miss and a huge football fan. She said it’s not fair to make everyone purchase season tickets.

“I think everyone was excited about this game, but when they found out that they’re forcing us to buy season tickets, it kind of put a damper on our spirits,” Jenkins said.

Timmy Johnson also attended USM, and said he may not attend the game either.

“I think you should have freedom to purchase whatever tickets you want to any of the home games,” Johnson explained.

The ticket salesman said the season passes are to encourage fans to attend more games throughout the season, and a payment plan option is available.

Associate Athletic Director Brent Jones explained why the school is only offering season passes. 

"The reason it's $120 is because we wanted to make it as affordable as possible for anyone to come to our games to really enjoy it," Jones said. "To guarantee yourself a seat to the Mississippi State game, just to guarantee it, we want you to buy a season tickets."

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly