POLL: USM vs. Mississippi State football game could cost you $120

If you plan to attend The University of Southern Mississippi vs. Mississippi State game, you're looking at a $120 season ticket package.

According to a USM ticket salesman, the school is only offering season tickets at this time.

Rosiland Jenkins is an alumna of Southern Miss and a huge football fan. She said it’s not fair to make everyone purchase season tickets.

“I think everyone was excited about this game, but when they found out that they’re forcing us to buy season tickets, it kind of put a damper on our spirits,” Jenkins said.

Timmy Johnson also attended USM, and said he may not attend the game either.

“I think you should have freedom to purchase whatever tickets you want to any of the home games,” Johnson explained.

The ticket salesman said the season passes are to encourage fans to attend more games throughout the season, and a payment plan option is available.

Associate Athletic Director Brent Jones explained why the school is only offering season passes.

"The reason it's $120 is because we wanted to make it as affordable as possible for anyone to come to our games to really enjoy it," Jones said. "To guarantee yourself a seat to the Mississippi State game, just to guarantee it, we want you to buy a season tickets."

