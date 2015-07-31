Forecast: Less humid weekend ahead!

Drier and less humid air has moved into the Pine Belt and this should result in a mainly rain free weekend with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

Enjoy this kind of weather because it is rather down this way this time of year.

Next week should see a return to hot and humid weather with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

