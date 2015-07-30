Afternoon storms continue, so does severe threat - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Afternoon storms continue, so does severe threat

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Good afternoon, everyone! Passing showers and storms are currently cruising from northeast to southwest across many parts of the area. These storms will be strong to severe, with the main concerns being heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is nearly zero, today.

Some storms may blow down trees or drop small hail, too. Be prepared to head inside when a storm is near you.

Tonight things will start to calm down as we lose the daytime heat. so as you turn on your favorite TV shows tonight, the thunder outside should be coming to an end.

To stay up with the latest in the weather, make sure you download our WDAM Radar app. It shows you live radar and lightning data! And, frankly, it would save your life. 

    •   
