Hattiesburg kicks off national night out against crime

The City of Hattiesburg national night out against crime kick-off is Thursday, July 30 from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday's event is at Tatum Park at the William "Bill" Wicht soccer complex and the theme is "Where fun meets education."

The event includes a school supplies giveaway, fire and neighborhood safety exhibits, health screenings and games for children. Also, the event is home to the "Hattiesburg Best"adult and youth talent show, and the winner receives a $100 gift card.

This year's overall night out against crime theme is "Hattiesburg United," in honor of fallen Hattiesburg Police officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate.

Events continue on Aug. 4 for America's night out against crime.

