Forecast: Hot again with a few thunderstorms.

A fairly good chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly this afternoon with highs in the mid 90's. A few upper 90s can't be ruled out.

Some of the storms today could produce dangerous lightning, strong gusty winds and heavy rain.

Drier weather is on tap for Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

