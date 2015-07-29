Academy Sports & Outdoors gives 30 local kids a shopping spree - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Academy Sports & Outdoors gives 30 local kids a shopping spree

Academy Sports & Outdoors gives 30 local kids a shopping spree
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Academy Sports and Outdoors made back to school shopping a little easier for 30 kids from the YMCA of Hattiesburg with a back-to-school shopping spree.

Each child received a $100 gift card to purchase items for schools.  Store Manager Carl Helton said it’s their way of giving back to the community.

“It’s our way of giving back and partnering with the YMCA and making sure the kids are taken care of,” Helton said. “They can spend on supplies for the new school year including backpacks  shoes, socks and any uniforms they may need.”

Jessica McCarthy’s said she’s thankful her son was chosen for the gift card because shopping for school is expensive.

“We’re very happy and we’ve got 5 kids to get school clothes for this year,” McCarthy said.

This is the sixth year that Academy has given away gift cards for school supplies.  Helton said there will be even more deals for tax free weekend beginning July 30.

