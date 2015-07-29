Forecast: Hot with a chance for thunderstorms.

It appears we have a shot at some better rain chances today and Thursday in the Pine Belt.

For this afternoon we are forecasting about a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.

Some of the storms could produce dangerous lightning and strong winds.

For Thursday the chances look better at around a 60% chance with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows will continue to be in the lower to mid 70s.

