Candidates campaign in Laurel

Candidates hit the campaign trail Tuesday night in Laurel.

The Jones County Democratic Women hosted a candidate meet and greet, to help Jones County residents know the candidates before they head to the polls.

“Every voter should be an informed citizen," Larry Coleman, chairman of the Jones County democratic executive committee said. "He or she ought to make it their business to know the candidate and to know at the same time ‘who am I voting for? Are these people the right people to hold these positions? Let me go down here and speak to them personally.”

Deborah Delgado, Hattiesburg City Council member and member of the Trey Chinn campaign committee, agreed.

“Well people need to know the candidates," she said."They need to know the people who are going to be representing them. They need to know that these individuals are approachable, and they need to communicate their wishes and ideas for the future to those candidates before they give them their vote.”

Organizers said meet and greets are important for the candidates as well.

“They want the people to know them," said Ann Martin, President of the Federation of Democratic Women. "And when they got to the ballot, they want them to know who they are, and that’s very important.”

