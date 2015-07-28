SLIDESHOW: Mississippi ranked low in best, worst U.S. school systems

According to a 2015 study by WalletHub, Mississippi has one of the worst school systems in the U.S. The study compared 50 states, including the District of Columbia, and analyzed the school systems using 13 key metrics. They range from student-teacher ratios to standardized-test scores and dropout rates. The rankings were also determined by school-system quality rank and safety rank.

Mississippi's key findings:

50th - Lowest math test score

49th - Lowest reading test score

T-3rd - Lowest bullying incidents rate

Other key stats:

The District of Columbia’s dropout rate is four times higher than Iowa’s.

California’s pupil-to-teacher ratio is twice as high as Vermont’s.

The percentage of high school graduates who completed an AP exam in high school is four times higher in the District of Columbia than in Mississippi.

The percentage of public high school students who reported being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property at least once during the previous 12 months is three times higher in Arkansas than in Wisconsin.

The percentage of high school students who were bullied online is twice as high in Maine than in Mississippi.

In North Dakota the average SAT test score is 40 percent higher than in District of Columbia.

