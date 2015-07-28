Miss Hospitality contestants visit patients at Forrest General

Miss Hospitality contestants visited patients at Forrest General Hospital Tuesday.

The visit was led by Kathy Emmons, coordinator for the hospital's Spirit of Women program.

"Spirit of Women is a national network, and basically it's for women to take care of themselves," Emmons said. "We're the ones taking care of every other family member and friends. So if we don't take care of ourselves, how can we take care of other people?"

The program director said it was important to start instilling the value of health to young women because habits will follow them into their adult lives.

"At their age, they're just now getting out from under Mom's thumb, and they need to learn to take care of themselves," Emmons said. "We'll provide some health information for them like what kinds of annual check ups they should have, and that kind of thing."

Four contestants and the reigning Miss Hospitality visited two patients. Emmons said the girls bring a "ray of sunshine to the patients."

"They are thrilled, thrilled," Emmons said."They think they've met movie stars, so it's always a lot of fun."

