Forecast: Maybe an isolated shower or thunderstorm today.

Another hot day is expected in the Pine Belt with highs in the mid to upper 90s with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

More of the same is expected on Wednesday with highs again in the mid to upper 90s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday which should keep our highs in the lower to mid 90s.

