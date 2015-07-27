Forecast: Hot and mostly dry today.

More hot weather is on tap for today and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

As we head into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday it looks as if temps will be in the mid 90s for most of those days but possibly in the lower 90s for Friday into the weekend.

Shower and thunderstorms chances look much better for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well.

