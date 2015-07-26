LGBT community member reacts to circuit clerks withdrawing from races

After the Supreme Court’s ruling to legalize same sex marriage, three candidates have withdrawn from Pine Belt circuit clerk’s races citing the Supreme Court’s same sex marriage decision as the reason.

Kirk Landrum recently pulled out of the race for Circuit Clerk of Jones County.

“This decision has been made with much thought and conviction, and I cannot in good conscience, put my name on a license for same gender marriage. As a Christian, I believe marriage is an institution created by God, not government intervention," said Landrum in an official statement.

We spoke with Pastor Brandiilyn Dear of the LGBT community to get her reaction to the candidates dropping out of the races because of same sex marriage.

“I truly believe in standing up for what you believe in especially if it's going to cause harm to people but you know, the Bible's clear,” Dear said. “Jesus said something about divorce and how if you're divorced and you remarrying, it's considered adultery. But circuit clerk's, you know, they generally issue many marriage licensees to people who have been divorced before.”

Candidate Mike Lott withdrew from the Forrest County race and Jay Jernigan withdrew his name from the Lamar County race.

