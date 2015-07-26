RECIPE: Stuffed jalapeno cheddar burgers

This recipe is a delicious twist on a classic American food. And what's better than biting into a burger stuffed with savory fillings?

You'll need:

-28 oz lean turkey or beef (not extra lean)

-2 tablespoons finely minced onion

-salt & pepper to taste

-4 tablespoons cream cheese

-2 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

-¼ teaspoon garlic powder

- 1 fresh jalapeno pepper, diced (seeds removed if you prefer less spice)

-1 tablespoon olive oil

-Rolls & Toppings as desired

Directions:

Preheat grill to medium or oven to broil on high.

In a small bowl combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic powder and diced jalapeno.

Combine meat, salt & pepper and minced onion. Divide meat into 4 even pieces (7oz each). Take ¼ of the cream cheese mixture and flatten it into a pancake shape. Wrap beef or turkey around the cheese ensuring the cheese mixture is completely covered. Brush each burger with a little bit of olive oil.

To Grill

Grill burgers over medium heat for 6-7 minutes on each side or until completely cooked. (Turkey should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees and beef should reach 160 degrees.)

To Broil

Place burgers on a foil covered pan approximately 6" from the broiler. Broil 5-6 minutes on each side or until completely cooked. (Turkey should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees and beef should reach 160 degrees.)

Source: Spend With Pennies

