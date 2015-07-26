SLIDESHOW: 13 things you didn't know about Mississippi

The state of Mississippi is known for its Southern hospitality and rich history. But many do not realize the impact the state has made in forming the world today. From small inventions to major medical advances, the state has definitely contributed greatly to America's society.

Click through our slideshow to see the most interesting facts about the Magnolia State.

For mobile users, click here.

Source: Only In Your State

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.