RECIPE: Refreshing mint lemonade

In this summer heat, many of us find ourselves always thirsty. But staples like sweet tea and water can only so much for our taste buds. This recipe from blog With A Spin is deemed the ultimate thirst quencher and refreshing after a long, hot day in the sun. 

You'll need:

-½ cup sugar, more if needed
-3 cups water
-1 cups fresh lemon juice
-2 tablespoon fresh mint leaves, chopped
-Fresh mint leaves for garnish
-Ice cubes

Directions:

1. Combine sugar and 1 cup water in a glass bowl. Stir until the sugar has fully dissolved.
2. Juice lemons. Muddle together lemon juice and chopped mint leaves, using a muddler or the base of a wooden spoon to infuse the juice with mint flavor.
3. Place lemon juice in pitcher with sugar syrup, and 2 cups water. ? Stir mixture.
4. Garnish with whole mint leaves and pour over ice.

NOTE: This lemonade is tart, so sweeten it to taste. 

