VIDEO: Great Dane refuses to let owner relax, watch TV

This Great Dane, Gene, just can't seem to get comfortable on the couch with his owner lying right next to him trying to watch TV. You could say this is a bad case of restless leg syndrome. According to the video's subscriber, the owner is named Roy Field from Texas and he said this kind of thing happens on a nightly basis. At least Gene is cute, right?

