Minority mental health forum held in Hattiesburg

The Hattiesburg chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held a special forum Saturday to raise awareness about minority mental health.

The event was held at the Forrest County Chancery Court facility. It was held in partnership with the National Alliance of Mental illness.

Chapter President Carol Jones Russell said they want to help those dealing with mental illnesses get the proper help they need.

“Mental health is something that impacts us and we might not even know it," Russell said. "You might see someone homeless walking in the street that might be dealing with mental issues. You might see a veteran that's dealing with mental issues, you might have a church member or family member and we need to learn how to deal with it. We also need to learn where to go if we need help."

The month of July is minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

