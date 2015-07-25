RECIPE: Grilled Cheese with Gouda, roasted mushrooms and onions

On some weekends, all we want to do is snuggle up on the couch and watch our favorite TV show or classic film. Double your comfort and cook up this delicious spin on a classic grilled cheese for some much-needed R&R. The savory flavor of the melted Gouda added with the smoky taste of mushrooms and onions are enough to send your taste buds flying into pure bliss.

You'll need:

-8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

-1 medium onion, sliced (the sweeter the better)

-2 tablespoons olive oil

-salt and pepper

-4 tablespoons butter

-4 slices bread of choice

-1 cup gouda, shredded

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

On a baking sheet toss sliced mushrooms and onion in olive oil. Sprinkle with a few pinches of salt and pepper. Bake in oven for about 20 minutes, or until roasted to preference.

In a skillet stove top, melt 4 tablespoons butter over medium heat.

While butter is melting, assemble sandwiches. On one slice of bread, layer shredded gouda, the roasted mushrooms and onions, then more gouda. (Layering this way ensures that the melty cheese will hold the sandwich together.) Salt and pepper to taste. Top with the other slice of bread. Lightly press together.

In the melted butter place one sandwich down for one second, then gently flip it over to the other side. Repeat with other sandwich. Cook for about 2 minutes, until lightly browned, then gently flip sandwich on other side, and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, or until cheese is melted and sandwich is browned to preference.

Source: She Wears Many Hats

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.