Pinebelt residents react to Louisiana movie theater shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

As the investigation into a deadly shooting at a movie theater in Lafayette, Louisiana continues,  more questions are being raised about security at theaters.

We spoke to moviegoers at Grand Theater in Hattiesburg to see how they feel about going to the movies following the shooting.

Many people said they were a little on edge.

“I started not to come, but you can't live in fear, God is the only one that can protect us,” one moviegoer said.

“We sat up at the top and were like what if the shooter came in today, and were like where you would go and things like that,” Andy Davis said.

Other moviegoers said they won’t live in fear.

“God's taking care of me where ever I am so I don't worry about things like that,” Lori Shilling explained

“If we let the fear control us and don't go about our daily lives then the people that want us to be scared win,” Mason Graves said.

The manager at Grand Theater in Hattiesburg said security is always present at the theater.

