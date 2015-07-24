Forecast: Hot weekend expected.

Expect a hot Friday and weekend here in the Pine Belt.

Highs today will be in the mid 90s while the weekend should see highs mainly in the mid to upper 90s.

There is a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms each day.

Lows will remain in the 70s through the period.

