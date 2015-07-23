Mississippi Power submits refund plan to Public Service Commission

Mississippi Power filed its Kemper refund plan with the Public Service Commission this week.

The plan follows the state Supreme Court ruling that the company must refund approximately $350 million to customers for Kemper-related rate increases on bills from April 2013 to July 2015.

The plan needs to be approved following a public hearing and a Public Service Commission hearing on Aug. 6.

Mississippi Power said the average customer using 1000 kWh per month could receive an average of $650 in refunds, but also said the amount will vary from customer to customer.

Customers will have the option of receiving either a check or a bill credit, but the company said in a news release it thinks bill credits will be "safest, quickest and most efficient."

The company said it will need 60 days after the plan is approved by the PSC to do refund calculations and verifications. Mississippi Power will then have 90 days to return refund money.