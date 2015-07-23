One dead in fiery crash in Waynesboro

Waynesboro authorities are working to identify the person killed in a fiery crash in Waynesboro Tuesday.

Officials said the accident happened on Highway 84 East beneath the Highway 45 overpass.

Investigator Don Hopkins said when officials arrived to the scene, the vehicle was fully involved in flames with the driver still inside.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

