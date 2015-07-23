UPDATE: Waynesboro nightclub shooting, stabbing suspect now in c - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

UPDATE: Waynesboro nightclub shooting, stabbing suspect now in custody

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

A suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing at club in Waynesboro is now behind bars.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Franchez Worsham, 23, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday. 

Investigator Don Hopkins said they believe Worsham was hiding out in Texas. 

Officials said Worsham is currently only being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said he is also charged as an accomplice in the stabbing of Travis McDonald 

The incident happened at Club Embassy in Waynesboro on July 5 where Douglas Bernard McGill, 37, was shot and killed. 

Bond was set for a second suspect taken into custody on July 8. 

