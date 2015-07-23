Forecast: How many ways can you say hot?

A rather stagnant weather pattern will remain in place over the Pine Belt today through the weekend with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

There will be a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day.

The tropics remain very inactive at this time.

