SLIDESHOW: Mississippi 5th most lenient state on speeding, reckless driving

According to a 2015 study conducted by WalletHub, the Magnolia State is ranked one of the highest states that is most lenient on speeding and reckless driving. The website's study compared driving laws in all 50 states, including the District of Columbia. The states' rankings were calculated by how strict or lenient a state is on reckless penalties, speeding enforcement, additional cost of insurance, laws in place prohibiting racing on highways and additional penalties for aggressive driving.

Here are the study's findings on Mississippi:

11 th – Speeding automatically considered reckless driving

– Speeding automatically considered reckless driving 9 th – Average increase in cost of insurance after one speeding ticket

– Average increase in cost of insurance after one speeding ticket 20 th – How much do speeding ticket points count toward a suspension

– How much do speeding ticket points count toward a suspension 6 th – Minimum jail time (first reckless offense)

– Minimum jail time (first reckless offense) 8 th – Minimum jail time (second reckless offense)

– Minimum jail time (second reckless offense) 12th – Maximum fine (second reckless offense)

Do you know what the most lenient and strict states are on speeding and reckless driving? Click through our slideshow to find out!

To view the full report, click here.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.