Three Wiggins siblings battle same form of cancer Three Wiggins siblings battle same form of cancer
WIGGINS, MS (WDAM) -

For the last eight years, the Towe family has been in the fight of their lives.

Back in 2006, Anthony Towe, the youngest brother of the family, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia.  The condition caused him to lose one of his legs.  

Kathy Towe said it is never easy learning that one of your children has cancer, but nearly a year later she received more heartbreaking news.

“Anthony was diagnosed in 2006 and a year and a half later Darrell was diagnosed,” Towe said.

Towe said she couldn’t wrap her mind around the diagnosis.

“With one you think, one in thousands, but then when he got diagnosed it just puzzles you,” Towe said

Nearly a year after Darrell’s diagnosis, Anthony relapsed with two types of cancer, but has since been in remission.

Making matter worse, Towe’s daughter Savannah is now battling the same type of cancer.

“She goes in the hospital every other week for four days for chemo. She still has two years of chemo left,” Towe said.

She said this ordeal has been an emotional and financial strain.

“You have to have your gas and travel back and forth to Mobile, you have to provide their food. That’s 100 miles from here to there,” Towe said.

When Iva Rigby learned of their story, she wanted to help, so she’s organized a community even to help raise money to help with medical expenses.

The event is called Benefit for Savanna Towe. It will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 at First United Methodist Family Life Center from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

