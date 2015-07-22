Forecast: Hot is the word!

Not much change is indicated in the forecast for the next several days into the weekend.

Highs each day will generally range in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

There will be a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms today through the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather