Jones County man lucky to be alive after fire destroys home

Keith Shirley is lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed his Jones County home Sunday morning.

Shirley was asleep on the couch when the fire broke out, and narrowly escaped from his home.

"When I woke up, it was filled with smoke, and I couldn't find my way out," he said. "I finally looked up and found the window, realized where the door was and got out. Didn't think I was going to get out."

He was released from the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Jackson on Tuesday where he said he was treated for smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation. Shirley said he was a little sore and short of breath, but is keeping a positive attitude.

“Good to be alive and able to get some treatment," Shirley said.

Shirley said the fire started from an electrical box in the back of the house and spread through the kitchen. Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna said the back of the house was in flames when the fire department arrived, and said he is surprised Shirley made it out alive.

“He was extremely lucky,” McKenna said. “This is not a scenario that he should have come out of. Under those circumstances with the amount of fire and the amount of smoke in there, it’s just a blessing that he even escaped. He’s one of the statistics that made it.”

McKenna said Shirley was in shock and covered in smoke and soot when first responders found him.

Shirley said his family is staying with his wife’s family while they look for a new home. He said he will be installing smoke detectors in his new home.

