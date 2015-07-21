Forecast: Hot weather here to stay for awhile.

The heat just does not want to go away anytime soon! In fact, it may get a little hotter towards the weekend with highs mainly in the upper 90s.

There will be a chance each day for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Heat Advisory remains in posted for the area through this evening so if outdoors for a prolonged period be sure to drink plenty of fluids.

The tropics remain quiet.

